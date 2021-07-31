Missing hiker found dead on edge of Camelback Mountain

PHOENIX (AP) — A woman who disappeared after she went hiking in the Camelback Mountain area in Scottsdale was found dead hours after a companion who became separated from her notified authorities.

The victim in her 30s was found responsive Friday afternoon off the Echo Canyon Trial near a home of the northeast of side of Camelback Mountain.

Phoenix police are leading an investigation into her death.

The female companion who said they were hiking together but became separated called 911 at 1 p.m. Friday when the victim failed to return to the Camelback Mountain parking lot.

A search team found her 3.5 hours later.