Have you seen her? Arizona officials searching for 2-year-old girl who may be in danger

PHOENIX - Officials are asking for the public’s help in locating a 2-year-old girl who may be in danger.

Harmony Victoria Dozier was taken by her parents around 2 p.m. Wednesday.

The Arizona Department of Child Safety says Harmony is in foster care because her mother, Tiffany Ivory Moore, and father, Kenneth Gaylord Dozier, are accused of severely abusing her sibling.

According to DCS, Harmony’s health and safety are at risk and a Maricopa County judge has issued an order to "recover" Harmony from her birth parents, officials said.

Harmony and her sibling have been in state care since December, officials said. There is an ongoing investigation involving child abuse.

Anyone with information about Harmony’s whereabouts is asked to immediately call 911 as well as the child abuse hotline at 1-888-SOS-CHILD.