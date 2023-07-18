Watch Now
Michael Turney acquitted in case related to stepdaughter Alissa Turney's presumed murder

Michael Turney, the stepfather of Alissa Turney and the main suspect in her 2001 disappearance, has been acquitted of murder charges related to her presumed death.
Posted at 7:22 PM, Jul 17, 2023
PHOENIX — Michael Turney, the stepfather of Alissa Turney and the main suspect in her 2001 disappearance, has been acquitted of murder charges related to her presumed death.

A judge reportedly threw out the case and ruled for a motion of acquittal in court Monday morning.

The defense asked earlier in the day Monday for the judge to issue an acquittal based on what they called a lack of evidence that Michael killed Alissa, claiming there was sufficient evidence that she ran away.

The news appeared to come as a complete shock to Alissa's family, who was in court at the time of the ruling.

Seventeen-year-old Alissa went missing at the end of the school year at Paradise Valley High School in 2001. She was first reported as a runaway by Michael, who told authorities that Alissa had left a note and was going to California.

In 2008, new information was brought to light, and officials began a criminal investigation into Alissa's disappearance.

Officials conducted hundreds of interviews with coworkers, friends, and family.

When a search warrant was issued on Michael's home, they discovered a bombing plot, at which point he was brought into custody. Officials say Michael took a plea deal and served 10 years in prison in the bombing plot, unrelated to Alissa's disappearance.

He was arrested in 2020 by police in Mesa on second-degree murder charges in connection to Alissa’s presumed death.

Her body has never been recovered.

Sarah, Alissa's sister, testified in court last week as a key witness. She has spent years searching for answers, sharing haunting home videos on social media, and even starting a podcast called 'Voices for Justice.'

She spoke in court about a troubled relationship between Michael and Alissa.

Alissa’s biological father, who was also in court during the trial, told ABC15 he believes Michael is guilty.

