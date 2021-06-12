Mesa to settle with parents whose son was killed by officer

PHOENIX (AP) — The parents of a Texas man fatally shot five years ago by a Mesa police officer at an Arizona hotel has agreed to settle legal claims against the city over their son's death.

The Arizona Republic reports that the city has declined to reveal how much it will pay to settle the legal claims over the 2016 shooting death of 26-year-old Daniel Shaver of Granbury, Texas.

Then-Officer Philip Brailsford shot Shaver as Shaver lay on the ground outside his hotel room.

Brailsford was charged with murder in Shaver's death, but was acquitted of the charge.

Shaver's widow hasn't settled her claims against the city.