MCSO deputy arrested for unlawful sexual conduct

A deputy with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office has been arrested for unlawful sexual conduct.

Officials say Deputy Gary Kaplan has been placed on administration leave, pending an internal investigation.

MCSO officials have not released any details of the alleged crime. According the MCSO Jail website, Kaplan was arrested and booked sometime on Saturday.

Sheriff Penzone released this statement regarding Kaplan's arrest:

"MCSO will continue to hold our employees accountable for behaviors that are in conflict with our values. As the Sheriff, I will be intolerant of violations of public trust and/or abuse of the law. We owe it to the community to be transparent and accountable. My standard will remain unwavering."

Authorities are asking anybody with information on this investigation to call them at 602-876-TIPS (8477), or by sending an email to tips@MCSO.maricopa.gov.