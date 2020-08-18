Menu

McSally expresses concern about Trump-Kelly voters

Matt York/AP
FILE - In this Dec. 18, 2018 file photo, then Rep. Martha McSally, R-Ariz., waits to speak during a news conference at the Capitol in Phoenix. Sen. Martha McSally, R-Ariz., the first female fighter pilot to fly in combat, says she was raped in the Air Force by a superior officer. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Martha McSally
Posted at 8:41 PM, Aug 17, 2020
and last updated 2020-08-17 23:41:13-04

PHOENIX (AP) — Republican Sen. Martha McSally expressed concern to GOP activists that some supporters of President Donald Trump may not vote for her.

Her remarks at a campaign event last week are an indication of her struggles to avoid the defection of Republicans whose support she'll need to keep her seat.

Answering a question from a supporter, McSally said some Trump supporters may be convinced by ads positioning her Democratic rival, Mark Kelly, as an independent.

McSally can't afford to lose GOP voters again as she faces a tough battle against Kelly to hold onto John McCain's former Senate seat.

Her campaign has worked to remind Republicans that a Democratically controlled Senate would advance liberal priorities.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

