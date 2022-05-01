May 2-6: Teachers get free gifts from Shane Co. during Teacher Appreciation Week

Shane Co. is honoring teachers with free goodie bags during Teacher Appreciation Week.

From May 2-6, teachers who show proof of employment can pick up their free gifts in Shane Co. stores with no purchase necessary.

Shane Co. says the special bags are made of canvas and are filled with a piece of Shane Co. fine jewelry, a Silk + Sonder planner, a sparkling pen, and more.

The jeweler has two locations in the Valley — one in Scottsdale and another in Chandler. They are giving away more than 1,000 bags at their 21 stores nationwide.

IF YOU GO:

Scottsdale

7144 East Acoma Drive

Scottsdale, AZ 85254