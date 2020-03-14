Menu

Maricopa County seeks to fire high-profile prosecutor

Posted: 4:46 PM, Mar 14, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-14 19:46:35-04
Villarreal, Phil
The complaint filed by the State Bar of Arizona accuses Maricopa County prosecutor Juan Martinez of sexually harassing female staff within the county attorney&#39;s office.<br/>
PHOENIX (AP) — Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel says her office is seeking to fire a homicide prosecutor who won convictions in the Jodi Arias murder case and other notorious killings.

The revelation comes in a letter Adel sent to Juan Martinez after he allegedly retaliated against woman accusing him of harassment.

Martinez was accused of filing complaints against two women involved in an internal investigation in late 2017 and 2018 that found Martinez made inappropriate sexual comments to multiple female employees going back a decade.

Adel said Friday Martinez intends to appeal.

Arias is serving a life sentence after her first-degree murder conviction in the 2008 killing of boyfriend Travis Alexander.

