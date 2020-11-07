Maricopa County attorney hospitalized in stable condition

PHOENIX (AP) — A spokeswoman says Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel remains hospitalized in serious but stable condition after she fell at home and hit her head.

Spokeswoman Jennifer Liewer said Friday the chief prosecutor for metro Phoenix underwent emergency surgery Tuesday for bleeding on the brain.

Adel, a Republican, was appointed county attorney in late 2019 to fill a vacancy.

She held a narrow lead Friday afternoon over Democratic challenger Julie Gunnigle in incomplete results from Tuesday's general election.