Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsStatewide News

Actions

Maricopa County attorney hospitalized in stable condition

items.[0].image.alt
ewscripps.brightspotcdn.jpg
Posted at 3:44 PM, Nov 07, 2020
and last updated 2020-11-07 17:44:01-05

PHOENIX (AP) — A spokeswoman says Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel remains hospitalized in serious but stable condition after she fell at home and hit her head.

Spokeswoman Jennifer Liewer said Friday the chief prosecutor for metro Phoenix underwent emergency surgery Tuesday for bleeding on the brain.

Adel, a Republican, was appointed county attorney in late 2019 to fill a vacancy.

She held a narrow lead Friday afternoon over Democratic challenger Julie Gunnigle in incomplete results from Tuesday's general election.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

STREAMING 24/7