Maricopa County asks court to quash Senate subpoena

PHOENIX (AP) — The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors asked a court late Friday to quash a state Senate subpoena that seeks access to 2.1 million ballots from November's election and its elections equipment.

The court filing says the effort by the Senate is a sham.

The move comes as the Republican-controlled Senate is poised as early as Monday to find the five members of the GOP-dominated Board in contempt.

They could then be subject to arrest and could conceivably be jailed until the end of the legislative session.

The developments come as the Senate continues to push reviews following President Joe Biden's win in Arizona.