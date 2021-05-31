Man violates protection order, shot by police in Phoenix

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities in Phoenix have said a 42-year-old man, who was violating an order of protection, was taken to the hospital after a police shooting last weekend.

Phoenix Police Department Sgt. Ann Justus said in a statement that the suspect showed up at a home where his children were inside.

Justus said the family had an order of protection against the man.

Responding officers arrived on Sunday around 5 p.m. where they exchanged gunfire with the suspect.

Authorities said the suspect is currently in critical but stable condition and will be booked on multiple charges upon release.

An investigation is ongoing.