Man sentenced to nearly two decades in prison for attacking people experiencing homelessness in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A man who shot and seriously injured two people experiencing homelessness in Phoenix has been sentenced to nearly two decades in prison.

Maricopa County prosecutors say 26-year-old Isaiah Adams will serve 19 years in state prison, followed by four years of supervised probation, for a string of violent crimes near La Pradera Park near 43rd and Glendale avenues.

In the summer of 2024, officials say he brutally attacked a man sleeping at a bus stop, kicking him in the face and ribs before shooting him in the back. That man was left permanently paralyzed.

When this attack occurred, Adams was on release for drug-related charges.

Just over a week later, prosecutors say Adams was involved in another shooting involving a different homeless person, firing off at least nine shots and hitting the victim in the foot.

He was arrested days later while driving a stolen vehicle and carrying illegal drugs.

Adams later pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including armed robbery, aggravated assault, and drug possession.

"This predator didn’t just commit random acts of violence, he deliberately targeted the most vulnerable people in our community," said Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell. "He shot, paralyzed, and terrorized individuals who were simply trying to survive."

Mitchell called the acts "beyond cowardly" and said there's no place for that kind of cruelty in Maricopa County.