Man found dead in his car along highway in northern Arizona

SEDONA, Ariz. (AP) — Yavapai County authorities say they are investigating the death of a man who was found in his vehicle near Sedona.
They say the car was parked along Interstate 17. County sheriff's officials say the body was discovered around 9 a.m. Saturday.
They say the cause of death is not known and the name, age and hometown of the man weren't immediately released.
