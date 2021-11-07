Watch
Man found dead in his car along highway in northern Arizona

Posted at 9:56 AM, Nov 07, 2021
SEDONA, Ariz. (AP) — Yavapai County authorities say they are investigating the death of a man who was found in his vehicle near Sedona.

They say the car was parked along Interstate 17. County sheriff's officials say the body was discovered around 9 a.m. Saturday.

They say the cause of death is not known and the name, age and hometown of the man weren't immediately released.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

