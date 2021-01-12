Man fatally shot after road rage incident in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Scottsdale say a man has been fatally shot after a road rage incident.

They say 42-year-old Nathan Lindman died after the shooting Sunday.

Police say Lindman and an unidentified 27-year-old man became involved in a road rage incident.

The younger man left the scene and returned to his home, but he was followed by Lindman and a verbal altercation between the two ensued in the parking lot.

During the altercation, Lindman allegedly reached into a bag.

The other man told police he feared Lindman was reaching for a firearm, so he drew his own weapon and shot him.

A wounded Lindman drove out of the complex and collided with another vehicle. Lindman was rushed to a hospital, but was pronounced dead.