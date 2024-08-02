Man dies while attempting to BASE jump at Grand Canyon

GRAND CANYON NATL PARK, AZ — A BASE jumper died at the Grand Canyon on Thursday, according to the National Parks Service.

Officials say they were notified Thursday morning about a visitor who attempted to BASE jump from the Yavapai Point on the South Rim of the Grand Canyon.

Park Rangers responded and located the man's body about 500 feet below the rim, along with a deployed parachute.

Recovery teams were able to reach the victim Friday morning and the man's body was transported to the rim by a helicopter, and then to the medical examiner's office.

The National Park Service and the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating.

The man's name has not been released yet by officials.

Park officials confirm BASE jumping is illegal in all areas of the Grand Canyon.

A 20-year-old man also died this week at the Grand Canyon after falling 400 feet from the rim near the Pipe Creek Overlook.