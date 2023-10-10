Man dies after incident involving boat trailer at Lake Pleasant, police say

PEORIA, Ariz. (KNXV) — Peoria police are investigating after a man was killed in an accident involving a trailer at Lake Pleasant.
The incident occurred Saturday after 6 p.m. at the South Boat Ramp.
Police say a truck was pulling a boat on a trailer when a 55-year-old Peoria man fell off the trailer. He suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital where he died.
Officials did not provide further information on what exactly caused the man's death.
Police say impairment is believed to have been a factor in the incident. It’s unknown if speed was also a factor.
No further information was immediately available.
