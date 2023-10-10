Watch Now
Man dies after incident involving boat trailer at Lake Pleasant, police say

Impairment believed to be a factor, police say
Posted at 8:20 PM, Oct 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-09 23:20:32-04

PEORIA, Ariz. (KNXV) — Peoria police are investigating after a man was killed in an accident involving a trailer at Lake Pleasant.

The incident occurred Saturday after 6 p.m. at the South Boat Ramp.

Police say a truck was pulling a boat on a trailer when a 55-year-old Peoria man fell off the trailer. He suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital where he died.

Officials did not provide further information on what exactly caused the man's death.

Police say impairment is believed to have been a factor in the incident. It’s unknown if speed was also a factor.

No further information was immediately available.

