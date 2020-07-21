Man arrested after his 4 kids found alone at a Phoenix hotel

PHOENIX (AP) — A man has been arrested on suspicion of child abuse after Phoenix police say his four children were found alone in a hotel room.

Police say 33-year-old Mark Armenta told officers he was only gone for 15 minutes Saturday to get food.

Court records show the children in the hotel room were a 5-year-old boy, a 4-year-old girl, a 3-year-old boy and a 1-year-old girl.

Police say the 3-year-old boy had numerous scratches and bruises on his body plus scabs on his forehead and back.

Police say Armenta told officers the boy had been bitten by other kids and had fallen off the counter.

But police say three of the children allege they were spanked by both their parents.