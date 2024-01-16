Watch Now
Man arrested after apparent road rage shooting near I-10 and Wild Horse Pass

The victim's dash camera captured the suspect vehicle's license plate, which led to the suspect's arrest
Posted at 12:32 PM, Jan 16, 2024
CHANDLER, Ariz. — An arrest has been made after an apparent Phoenix-area road rage shooting earlier this month.

The incident occurred near Interstate 10 and Wild Horse Pass on Jan. 4.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials said a man was found at a gas station and had been shot in the face. The victim was taken to a hospital in critical but stable condition.

The victim gave troopers a description of the shooter and said the shooting happened after he was cut off by another driver. The victim said the driver then “pointed at him like a finger gun” and when the vehicles started to separate, he “felt the shot and pulled over,” documents show.

The victim’s vehicle had a dash camera that captured the license plate number of the suspect vehicle. Officials traced the license plate to the owner and located the suspect, 39-year-old Salvatore Patrick Kupreisis, at the Lone Butte Casino about a week later.

Investigators learned Kupreisis had traded in his vehicle for another vehicle at a local dealership, which is believed to be an attempt to avoid arrest.

Kupreisis was booked into jail on numerous charges including attempted murder, aggravated assault, drive-by shooting, disorderly conduct, and more.

