Arizona man accused of torturing 2 children with pliers, taser, belt

A man is behind bars after Phoenix police say he abused an 11-year-old and 13-year-old using a belt, Taser, and pliers.

According to court documents, 36-year-old Angel Andrew Coronado was arrested on Wednesday near 35th Avenue and Roeser Road after being contacted by detectives with the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Apprehension Tactical Enforcement for an outstanding warrant.

Authorities say between August and September of 2017, Coronado abused the two children several times. He and the mother of the children were in a relationship and living together at the time.

Coronado is accused of torturing the 11-year-old by hitting them with his fist and a belt 20 to 30 times. He also allegedly shocked both children on the arm up to five times with a Taser.

The documents allege Coronado held down the older child and used pliers to abuse him. He then hit the child on the back and stomach.

Authorities say Coronado also abused the 13-year-old by using a rope around his neck to make it difficult to breathe, forcing him to pass out at least once.

Coronado is being held at the 4th Avenue Jail and is facing nearly a dozen child abuse charges.

His bond has been set at $300,000.