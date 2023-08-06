Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsStatewide News

Actions

Lightning-caused wildfire burning uncontained in northern Arizona

Forest Closures
Dyan Bone/AP
In this March 21, 2017, photo released by U.S. Forest Service, Southwestern Region, Kaibab National Forest with Bill Williams Mountain, background, in Williams, Ariz., is viewed. Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests announced Wednesday, May 16, 2018, that some parts will be closed to the public, although officials have not decided which ones. That is after the Kaibab National Forest on May 11, 2018, announced the temporary closure of about 15,000 acres centered on Bill Williams Mountain near Williams. The closure is intended to protect the watershed for Williams, a northern Arizona city that is a jumping-off point for many visitors to Grand Canyon National Park. (Dyan Bone/U.S. Forest Service via AP)
Forest Closures
Posted at 2:49 PM, Aug 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-06 17:49:21-04

More than 75 firefighters were battling a wildfire in northern Arizona near the Utah line that was started by lightning, authorities said Sunday.

Kaibab National Forest officials said the fire began Friday and had charred more than 7.7 square miles (about 2,000 hectares) by Sunday with zero containment.

No evacuations have been ordered.

Forest officials said the wildfire was 13 miles southeast of Jacob Lake, or nearly 45 miles north of the Grand Canyon’s North Rim.

Officials with the North Kaibab Ranger District said smoke is visible from across northern Arizona, including many areas south of the canyon.

Authorities said a hotshot crew has been ordered into action as the fire was burning in timber, thick brush and pinyon-juniper with hot, dry and windy weather forecast for the area over the coming days.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch on your favorite streaming device live or on-demand 24/7!