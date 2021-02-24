Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsStatewide News

Actions

Legislature mulls raising Arizona's low unemployment pay

items.[0].image.alt
Mark Lennihan/AP
FILE - In this April 3, 2019, file photo a tip box is filled with U.S. currency in New York. Refinancing can pay off your existing student loans, replacing them with a new loan with new terms and a single payment. Some private refinance lenders allow you to consolidate your loans with your spouse’s or co-sign a loan for him or her. This may benefit you if you wouldn’t qualify for refinancing on your own. But combining or co-signing loans puts you on the hook for the entire debt. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Cash Money Dollar Bills
Posted at 5:59 PM, Feb 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-02-23 19:59:33-05

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona's super-low $240 maximum weekly unemployment benefit would increase to $320 by mid-summer and employers would experience a small increase in premiums under a new proposal backed by Republican Senate President Karen Fann.

The proposal passed a Senate committee in a 9-1 vote Tuesday.

But it differs from a plan backed by all House Democrats and some House Republicans.

Rep. David Cook questioned how Fann can justify an additional $20 per week over his plan without further boosting premiums.

The state's weekly unemployment pay is the 2nd lowest in the nation and would increase to $300 under Cook version and $320 under Fann's plan.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

Get KGUN 9 News 24/7 on Roku and other platforms.