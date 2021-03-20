Menu

Legislator welcomes court plan to review no-knock warrants

PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona lawmaker who sought unsuccessfully to ban no-knock search warrants during the current legislative session says she is pleased that a court task force has been appointed to review how the warrants are issued and whether there should be changes to stiffen safeguards.

Democratic Rep. Alma Hernandez of Tucson sponsored a bill to ban no-knock warrants but says she is abandoning her proposal because it was amended to still allow unannounced entries by police in certain circumstances.

Hernandez told the Arizona Capitol Times that she would like to see the task force's eventual recommendations before deciding whether she will propose a ban again next session.

