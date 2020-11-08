Menu

Leader of Arizona House Democrats stepping aside

Posted at 4:35 PM, Nov 08, 2020
PHOENIX (AP) — The leader of Democrats in the Arizona House of Representatives is stepping aside amid criticism within her own caucus and a challenge in leadership elections planned for this week.

Minority Leader Charlene Fernandez was facing a challenge for her leadership post in this coming Tuesday's caucus elections from Rep. Diego Espinoza.

She announced Saturday on Twitter that she would not seek the leadership role.

She instead threw her support to another Democrat, Rep. Reginald Bolding.

Democrats were hoping to win a majority of the 60-member House in last week's election but appear to have fallen short.

