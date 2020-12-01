Lawsuits defy Arizona initiative taxing wealthy for schools

PHOENIX (AP) — Two lawsuits were filed Monday challenging a proposition that Arizona voters approved to impose an additional 3.5% tax on individuals earning above $250,000 to pay school teacher salaries and training.

The Goldwater Institute filed one action on behalf of a coalition of taxpayers, legislators, and small business groups, calling Proposition 208 unconstitutional.

A business owner and a retired local judge filed the second suit in Maricopa County Superior Court.

The lawsuits argue that under the Arizona Constitution, the power to tax and spend state funds rests with the Legislature.

One of the proposition's authors predicted the litigation will not prevail.