Lawsuit: Teen burned when pinned on hot sidewalk by officers

PHOENIX (AP) — A lawsuit alleges a 17-year-old girl suffered second-degree burns on her arms last summer when Phoenix officers pinned her on a hot sidewalk during an arrest.

The lawsuit filed Monday by the teen said the arrest occurred on a day when temperatures reached 113 degrees Fahrenheit (45 Celsius).

The teen was involved in a fight against another student at a bus stop.

Police say the teen refused to listen to officers and began to kick and pull away.

They say the officers didn’t violate its use of force policy.

The Associated Press isn’t naming the girl because it generally doesn’t identify juveniles charged with crimes.