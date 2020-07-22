Lawsuit: Keep Arizona pot initiative off ballot

GLENDALE, Ariz (AP) — A group opposed to legalized marijuana says it is suing to block an initiative that would allow adults in Arizona to possess up to an ounce of pot.

The lawsuit announced Tuesday challenges the 100-word summary of the Smart and Safe Arizona Act.

It alleges the summary misleads voters about key provisions of the initiative.

Voters see the summary when they sign petitions to qualify an initiative for the ballot.

Now, all four initiatives whose backers filed enough signatures to make the November ballot face court challenges to the summary.