Large-scale drug bust in Phoenix metro area involving fentanyl, meth, heroin and more

TEMPE, AZ — A large-scale drug investigation in the Valley led to the seizure of millions of fentanyl pills, thousands of pounds of meth and more.
The drug bust was a multi-agency effort involving the Arizona Attorney General's Office, Phoenix Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), and the Tempe Police Department.
The operation was part of a three-year investigation targeting the Sinaloa drug cartel.
VIDEO: Attorney General Kris Mayes holds news conference along with Interim Tempe PD Chief Josie Montenegro and DEA Special Agent in Charge Cheri Oz.
The operation resulted in more than 150 individuals being charged and the seizure of the following items:
- 4.5 million fentanyl-laced fake prescription pills
- 66 kilos of fentanyl powder
- 138 kilos of cocaine
- 3100 lbs of meth
- 35 kilos of heroin
- 49 firearms
- $2 million in cash
"We are laser-focused on the Sinaloa Drug Cartel and we will defeat them. We will not stop," said Cheri Oz, DEA Special Agent in Charge.