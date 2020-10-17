Lake Havasu City wants to show doll found in London Bridge

LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz. (AP) — For nearly 50 years, Lake Havasu City's landmark London Bridge unknowingly served as doll house too.

In 2018, a doll was discovered under a concrete slab and tourism officials are still unsure what to do with it.

The Today's News-Herald reports the doll now resides at the Lake Havasu Visitor Center.

According to a 1971 Lake Havasu Herald article, the doll was made to look like their columnist, Jack Hardie.

Hardie had won a bet with an engineer that crews would not finish the bridge by Aug. 31 of that year.

To get even, the engineer buried a "voodoo doll" that looked like Hardie inside the bridge.