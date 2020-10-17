Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsStatewide News

Actions

Lake Havasu City wants to show doll found in London Bridge

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Lake Havasu City to mark 50th anniversary of London Bridge
Posted at 4:27 PM, Oct 17, 2020
and last updated 2020-10-17 19:27:06-04

LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz. (AP) — For nearly 50 years, Lake Havasu City's landmark London Bridge unknowingly served as doll house too.

In 2018, a doll was discovered under a concrete slab and tourism officials are still unsure what to do with it.

The Today's News-Herald reports the doll now resides at the Lake Havasu Visitor Center.

According to a 1971 Lake Havasu Herald article, the doll was made to look like their columnist, Jack Hardie.

Hardie had won a bet with an engineer that crews would not finish the bridge by Aug. 31 of that year.

To get even, the engineer buried a "voodoo doll" that looked like Hardie inside the bridge.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Election 2020 Guide

Key dates and deadlines and voter FAQ.