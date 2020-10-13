Menu

Lake Havasu City police investigating Mohave County shooting

Posted at 10:27 PM, Oct 12, 2020
KINGMAN, Ariz. (AP) — The Lake Havasu City Police Department is investigating a shooting in Kingman that involved the Mohave County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff's deputies were called out to a Kingman home Saturday after 29-year-old Shawn Campbell reportedly had been in an argument with several family members and fired multiple gunshots.

When deputies arrived, Campbell allegedly fired his weapon at one of them and retreated into his residence.

Authorities say there was an exchange of gunfire between Campbell and four SWAT officers.

It was unclear if Campbell had been injured by the gunfire. Sheriff's officials say Campbell appears to have died by suicide.

