Kentucky woman dies, caught in flash flood in Arizona canyon

PAGE, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the death of a Kentucky woman who was caught in a flash flood in a canyon near the Arizona-Utah border.

Coconino County Sheriff's officials say they received a call Saturday evening about a possible drowning at Labyrinth Canyon on Lake Powell.

They say 43-year-old Heather Rutledge of Louisville was hiking the canyon Saturday afternoon with her husband and three sons when they were all caught in a flash flood.

Authorities say Rutledge's husband and children survived, but the woman's body wasn't recovered until Sunday due to heavy debris in the water.

The body was turned over to the county medical examiner to determine the cause of death.