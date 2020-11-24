Menu

Kelly meets with Ducey as he prepares to take seat in Senate

Incoming Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly met with Republican Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey Monday as he prepares to take office as soon as next week.
Posted at 6:14 PM, Nov 23, 2020
and last updated 2020-11-23 20:14:12-05

PHOENIX (AP) — Incoming Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly met with Republican Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey Monday as he prepares to take office as soon as next week.

Both men said afterward that the discussion touched on distribution of a COVID-19 vaccine, addressing the economic fallout from the pandemic, infrastructure and trade with Mexico.

Kelly says he's concerned about polls showing much of the country doesn't plan to get vaccinated, which would prevent the herd immunity necessary to keep the spread of the coronavirus in check.

Kelly says he and Ducey agreed that Congress needs to do more to sustain families that are struggling during the pandemic.

