Jury trials have resumed at Maricopa County Superior Court

PHOENIX (AP) — Maricopa County Superior Court officials say jury trials have resumed after weeks of being put on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The trials were initially suspended in March and the stoppage lasted until June 15.

At that point, trials were allowed again on a limited basis with increased health protocols.

But when COVID-19 cases in Arizona spiked in early July, all new jury trials were suspended July 9.

That order expired July 31 and jury trials were allowed to recommence Monday.

Phoenix radio station KTAR-FM reports Maricopa County Superior Court will continue with health protocols, such as temperature checks and mask mandates in the courtroom.