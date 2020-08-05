Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsStatewide News

Actions

Jury trials have resumed at Maricopa County Superior Court

items.[0].image.alt
Gavel shot
Posted at 10:23 PM, Aug 04, 2020
and last updated 2020-08-05 01:23:55-04

PHOENIX (AP) — Maricopa County Superior Court officials say jury trials have resumed after weeks of being put on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The trials were initially suspended in March and the stoppage lasted until June 15.

At that point, trials were allowed again on a limited basis with increased health protocols.

But when COVID-19 cases in Arizona spiked in early July, all new jury trials were suspended July 9.

That order expired July 31 and jury trials were allowed to recommence Monday.

Phoenix radio station KTAR-FM reports Maricopa County Superior Court will continue with health protocols, such as temperature checks and mask mandates in the courtroom.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Back to School Backpack SOS!