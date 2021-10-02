Watch
Jurors in airman's murder trial hear from cellphone expert

Erica Sauder/AP
FILE - This February 2019 file photo provided by Erica Sauder shows Sasha Krause, whose body was found in a forest outside Flagstaff, Ariz., more than a month after she disappeared from a Mennonite community near Farmington, N.M, in January 2020. Mark Gooch, the man accused of kidnapping and killing her, is scheduled to go on trial in Flagstaff in September 2021. (Erica Sauder via AP, File)
Posted at 9:32 PM, Oct 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-02 00:32:29-04

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Jurors hearing the case against a U.S. Air Force airman charged with murder have listened to lengthy testimony from a cellphone expert who mapped the route the airman allegedly took the day a Mennonite woman disappeared.

Mark Gooch faces life in prison if convicted of first-degree murder in the death of 27-year-old Sasha Krause.

On Friday, the cellphone expert led jurors through an extensive presentation. It showed Gooch's cellphone went from the air base where he was stationed in metropolitan Phoenix to northwestern New Mexico and back.

The exert said the route included a detour in a forested area outside Flagstaff where Krause's body was found.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

