Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsStatewide News

Actions

Judges reject foes of sentencing reform and pot initiatives

items.[0].image.alt
Taking a ballot selfie is not always legal
Posted at 7:43 PM, Aug 07, 2020
and last updated 2020-08-07 22:43:09-04

PHOENIX (AP) — Maricopa County judges on Friday rejected challenges to two proposed voter initiatives, one implementing criminal sentencing reform and the other legalizing recreational marijuana.

If upheld after expected appeals to the state Supreme Court and if enough qualifying signatures are certified by the Secretary of State in the coming weeks, both will appear on the November ballot.

Opponents of both measures argued the 100 word summary that people who signed petitions were shown misrepresented the proposals.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Good Morning Tucson

Wake up with Good Morning Tucson!