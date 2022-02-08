Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsStatewide News

Actions

Judge rejects bid to toss evidence in 2014 ax killing

items.[0].image.alt
Santos Chaparro/ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wooden gavel and stand (ca. 1920s) used by the Associated Press Board of Directors at their meetings throughout the 20th century. (AP Photo/Corporate Archives/Santos Chaparro)
Gavel generic
Posted at 5:22 PM, Feb 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-07 19:22:17-05

PHOENIX (AP) — A judge rejected a bid to throw out evidence against a man charged in the 2014 killing of an Arizona man who was bound, gagged and struck with an ax.

Attorneys for Christopher Paul Mason asked the court to toss evidence collected at a friend's apartment where authorities say Joshua Calkins was killed.

Defense lawyers argued Mason had a reasonable expectation of privacy as an overnight guest at the apartment and that police made illegal searches there because they didn't have search warrants.

A judge rejected the argument, saying Mason was more like a squatter than an invited overnight guest when a notice of abandonment was posted on the apartment.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Get your mid-morning news fix, weekdays at 11AM on KGUN 9!

START YOUR DAY OFF RIGHT!