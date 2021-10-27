Watch
Judge likely to block law barring civilian police oversight

Gavel shot
Posted at 5:02 PM, Oct 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-26 20:02:40-04

PHOENIX (AP) — A judge says he's likely to rule that a new Arizona law preventing a majority of civilians from serving on police oversight panels is unconstitutional.

But Maricopa County Superior Court Judge John Hannah on Tuesday said he was unlikely to strike down the whole state budget bill containing the police oversight provision when he issues his ruling.

The city of Phoenix argued the inclusion of the police oversight provision violated a constitutional provision that says bills can only cover a single subject.

The state Supreme Court is set to hear arguments in a similar case where a judge blocked a ban on school mask requirements next week.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

