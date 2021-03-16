Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsStatewide News

Actions

Judge: Arizona GOP must pay $18K in groundless election suit

items.[0].image.alt
Scripps
Gavel shot
Posted at 6:47 PM, Mar 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-15 21:47:36-04

PHOENIX (AP) — A judge ordered the Arizona Republican Party and its lawyers to pay $18,000 in attorneys' fees that taxpayers were forced to cover to defend against the party's failed challenge of President Joe Biden's victory.

Judge John Hannah concluded the state GOP brought a groundless claim to court and filed its case for political reasons while claiming it was trying to protect election integrity.

A lawyer representing the Arizona GOP said the decision would be appealed.

No evidence of fraud or hacking of voting machines emerged during the election in Arizona.

The Arizona Republican Party's executive director didn't immediately return a call seeking comment.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

Get KGUN 9 News 24/7 on Roku and other platforms.