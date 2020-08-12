Jenn Daniels resigns as Gilbert mayor, effective immediately

Jenn Daniels unexpectedly announced her resignation as Gilbert mayor at a town council meeting Tuesday night.

Daniels says her resignation is effective immediately.

Tonight I announced my resignation as mayor of @GilbertYourTown, effective immediately. Thank you to those who put their trust in me to lead. You have been patient and generous, and I will always be grateful for this remarkable experience. 💛 More: https://t.co/JOAFEhzMTp pic.twitter.com/sAD6OPHfzq — Mayor Jenn Daniels (@GilbertAZMayor) August 12, 2020

In a letter to her constituents Tuesday, Daniels said in part, " I have loved serving the Town of Gilbert for more than 11 years. I have worked alongside amazing people - staff and council members, regional and school leaders, business owners, volunteers, faith groups and friends and neighbors - all working to make our community a better place to live, work and play."

Daniels announced in February she would not run for re-election, meaning the town would have a new mayor in January.