Jenn Daniels resigns as Gilbert mayor, effective immediately

Jenn Daniels resigns as Gilbert mayor
Posted at 9:11 PM, Aug 11, 2020
and last updated 2020-08-12 00:11:44-04

Jenn Daniels unexpectedly announced her resignation as Gilbert mayor at a town council meeting Tuesday night.

Daniels says her resignation is effective immediately.

In a letter to her constituents Tuesday, Daniels said in part, " I have loved serving the Town of Gilbert for more than 11 years. I have worked alongside amazing people - staff and council members, regional and school leaders, business owners, volunteers, faith groups and friends and neighbors - all working to make our community a better place to live, work and play."

Daniels announced in February she would not run for re-election, meaning the town would have a new mayor in January.

