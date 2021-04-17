Watch
Inmate in Arizona prison found unresponsive, pronounced dead

Posted at 8:32 PM, Apr 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-16 23:32:58-04

FLORENCE, Ariz. (AP) — An inmate in the Arizona prison system has died.

State correctional officials say they discovered Jason Rothlisberger unresponsive Friday. Staff and paramedics attempted to revive him, but were unsuccessful.

Officials say the manner of death appears to be suicide. Rothlisberger had been serving a sentence out of Pinal County for child molestation and sexual conduct with a minor.

He had been assigned to the state prison in Florence.

Correctional officials say they jointly investigate inmate deaths with the county medical examiner's office.

