Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsStatewide News

Actions

Inmate at state prison in Buckeye dies from apparent suicide

items.[0].image.alt
Scripps National
Amid spiking COVID-19 infections, prisons turning to solitary confinement to reduce spread of virus
Posted at 3:40 PM, Jan 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-01-12 17:40:00-05

BUCKEYE, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say an Arizona inmate at the state prison in Buckeye has died from an apparent suicide.

Arizona Department of Corrections officials say 44-year-old Jason Dean died after prison staff discovered him unresponsive in his cell at the Lewis complex on Jan. 6.

They say Dean hanged himself.

Responding paramedics transported Dean to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Dean was sentenced out of Pima County for first-degree murder in 2005.

Corrections officials say all inmate deaths are investigated in consultation with the county medical examiner's office.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

Get KGUN 9 News 24/7 on Roku and other platforms.