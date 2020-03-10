Inmate at Arizona women's prison dies after suicide attempt

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say an inmate at an Arizona women's prison has died from injuries after an apparent suicide attempt last month.

State Department of Corrections officials say 25-year-old Ashley Carr died Saturday at a hospital.

Staff at the Perryville prison reported discovering Carr unresponsive in her minimum-custody, dormitory housing on Feb. 29.

The staff attempted life-saving measures until responding paramedics arrived on scene and transported her to a hospital.

Corrections officials say Carr was sentenced to prison earlier this year out of Maricopa County for endangerment.

They say all inmate deaths are investigated in consultation with the county medical examiner's office.