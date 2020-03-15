Injured hiker extracted from under boulder loosened by rain

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix parks officials temporarily closed two popular hiking trails up Camelback Mountain on Saturday after firefighters extracted a seriously injured man from under a boulder.

Fire Department said a boulder estimated to weight 300 pounds landed on the man when he grabbed it to stabilize himself while getting to the side of Echo Trail to let other hikers pass.

The Parks and Recreation Department said rain had loosened rocks and boulders and that Echo Canyon and Cholla trails will be reopened once they're determined to be safe for public use.

Once firefighters extracted the man, a helicopter flew him off the mountain to a hospital for treatment of extensive injuries to his lower extremities.

His identity wasn't released.