Infrastructure bill gives Sen. Sinema bipartisan victory

One-on-one with Kyrsten Sinema
Posted at 7:08 PM, Aug 10, 2021
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema has faced unrelenting tension with activists in her party over her insistence that bipartisan deal-making is still the way to do big things during a hyper-partisan era in Washington.

She got a measure of tentative vindication Tuesday when the Senate passed a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill for which she was a lead negotiator.

Sinema's office has spent weeks promoting the infrastructure bill's benefits for Arizona, including billions of dollars for roads and bridges, airports, water infrastructure, wildfire prevention and broadband internet.

It still requires approval in the House.

