Impaired driver crashes into Phoenix police cruiser; 2 hurt

PHOENIX (AP) — Two Phoenix police officers have been injured after a car crashed into their cruiser early Sunday morning.

Police say the officers were working a separate deadly crash in the area around 5 a.m.

The two officers were sitting in their cruiser when a driver went through barricades and hit the police vehicle, which had its lights activated.

Police say the 21-year-old driver of the car involved was arrested for allegedly driving impaired.

The name of that person wasn't immediately released.

Police say both officers were taken to the hospital as a precaution for non-life threatening injuries.