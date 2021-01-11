Menu

Impaired driver crashes into Phoenix police cruiser; 2 hurt

Posted at 10:58 PM, Jan 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-01-11 00:58:00-05

PHOENIX (AP) — Two Phoenix police officers have been injured after a car crashed into their cruiser early Sunday morning.

Police say the officers were working a separate deadly crash in the area around 5 a.m.

The two officers were sitting in their cruiser when a driver went through barricades and hit the police vehicle, which had its lights activated.

Police say the 21-year-old driver of the car involved was arrested for allegedly driving impaired.

The name of that person wasn't immediately released.

Police say both officers were taken to the hospital as a precaution for non-life threatening injuries.

