I-10 tunnel in downtown Phoenix getting lighting makeover

PHOENIX (AP) — One of Arizona's relatively few highway tunnels is getting a lighting makeover.

The state Arizona Department of Transportation is replacing high-pressure sodium lights in the Interstate 10 "Deck Park Tunnel" in downtown Phoenix with a modern LED lighting system at a cost of $1.4 million.

ADOT projects that replacing the old system in use since the tunnel opened 30 years ago will bring over $175,000 in annual energy savings.

Crews doing the work during Friday night closures are expected to finish by summer.

Arizona's other highway tunnels include ones on U.S. 60 near Superior and on State Route 80 on the outskirts of Bisbee.