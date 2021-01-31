Husband: Escapees attacked wife at home before recapture

COOLIDGE, Ariz. (AP) — A Coolidge man says his wife suffered scrapes and bruises when attacked at her home by two prison escapees before he ran up and fought one of them, prompting both to run off.

Police soon caught John B. Charpiot and David T. Harmon in a nearby field.

Luis Alvarez said he was working in a nearby farm field Thursday morning when one escapee entered the home and demanded cash and truck keys.

He said his wife bolted outside but the the second escapee stopped her and was dragging her back into the house when her husband heard her scream.

Alvarez ran up and fought one of the escapees before they both ran off.