Human remains found by hiker in a north-central Arizona wash

RIMROCK, Ariz. (AP) — Yavapai County Sheriff's officials say human remains have been found north of Rimrock in north-central Arizona and they are trying to determine if it's a missing person from California.

They say a hiker reported finding the remains last Friday near Dry Beaver Creek in a small wash about 2 miles northwest of the McGuireville rest area.

Sheriff's deputies say the human remains were in an advanced state of decay at the bottom of a sandy wash in thick brush.

The remains were turned over to the county medical examiner's office.

Sheriff's officials say detectives are aware of a missing person case out of West Covina, California in which the person's vehicle was found abandoned on Sept. 23 at the McGuireville rest stop.