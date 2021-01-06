Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsStatewide News

Actions

Human remains found by hiker in a north-central Arizona wash

items.[0].image.alt
Thinkstock
Two police officers shot in central California
Posted at 6:04 PM, Jan 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-01-05 20:04:18-05

RIMROCK, Ariz. (AP) — Yavapai County Sheriff's officials say human remains have been found north of Rimrock in north-central Arizona and they are trying to determine if it's a missing person from California.

They say a hiker reported finding the remains last Friday near Dry Beaver Creek in a small wash about 2 miles northwest of the McGuireville rest area.

Sheriff's deputies say the human remains were in an advanced state of decay at the bottom of a sandy wash in thick brush.

The remains were turned over to the county medical examiner's office.

Sheriff's officials say detectives are aware of a missing person case out of West Covina, California in which the person's vehicle was found abandoned on Sept. 23 at the McGuireville rest stop.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

Get KGUN 9 News 24/7 on Roku and other platforms.