Human body parts found discarded at 2 sites in Arizona

Posted at 5:43 PM, Dec 27, 2020
PRESCOTT, Ariz. (AP) — Human body parts that authorities say may have been intended for medical research were found this weekend in northern Arizona.

According to a statement released Sunday by the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office, deputies were notified about the remains near Prescott on Saturday and an examination confirmed they were human.

A second site with additional body parts was discovered Sunday.

The Sheriff's Office says it is treating the investigation as a homicide but the Yavapai County medical examiner says it appears the remains from both sites are from a medical institution and were intended for use in the educational and research field.

