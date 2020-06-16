How to apply for tickets to President Trump's Phoenix "Students for Trump" event

President Donald Trump is expected to visit the Valley for a June 23 event, his second of multiple planned campaign stops in the coming weeks.

Last week, Trump announced that he would resume attending events across the nation, including the upcoming visit to Phoenix. His first stop will be on Saturday, June 20 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

This is the third time Trump has visited the Valley so far this year -- in February he held a rally in downtown Phoenix, and, most recently, visited a local Honeywell mask facility on May 4.

As Arizona continues to see a rapid increase in coronavirus cases, health experts have discouraged gatherings of 10 or more people and recommended wearing masks if you cannot properly follow social distancing guidelines. Many experts worry that large gatherings like protests and rallies will continue to worsen the spread of the virus.

Before coming to Phoenix, Trump is holding a rally in Tulsa, where everyone in attendance will have to sign a waiver stating, "By attending the Rally, you and any guests voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19."

Trump's Valley event is being put on by the "Students for Trump" group at Dream City Church in north Phoenix, and is currently accepting both attendee and volunteer applications.

To apply to attend the event or to become a volunteer, click here.

The visits mark Trump’s first re-election events since March as the spread of COVID-19 forced him and rival Joe Biden off the campaign trail.