Homicide investigation underway in Kingman; two shot dead

Posted at 8:35 PM, Jan 29, 2021
KINGMAN, Ariz. (AP) — Mohave County sheriff's deputies say they have opened a homicide investigation into the fatal shooting of two men in north Kingman.

One of the victims has been identified as 53-year-old Alois Vetter. Deputies haven't released the name of the other 67-year-old victim.

The sheriff's office said Friday that 29-year-old Kaleb Stein called police about a shooting at his residence about 4:10 p.m. Thursday.

Stein told investigators the two men came into his property and got into a verbal altercation about personal property.

The altercation escalated before the two men were shot.

Multiple handguns were recovered at the scene but no arrests have been made.

